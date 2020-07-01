|
|
THURGOOD
Dorothy 'Jinna'
(Stansted circa 60 years)
Sadly, passed away on 19th June 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved Wife of Robert (Bob) and loving Mother to Carol and Alison. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Enquiries and if desired, donations made payable to 'Bishop's Stortford & District Talking Newspaper' and 'Stansted Foodbank' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 1, 2020