Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy THURGOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy THURGOOD

Notice Condolences

Dorothy THURGOOD Notice
THURGOOD

Dorothy 'Jinna'

(Stansted circa 60 years)

Sadly, passed away on 19th June 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved Wife of Robert (Bob) and loving Mother to Carol and Alison. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Enquiries and if desired, donations made payable to 'Bishop's Stortford & District Talking Newspaper' and 'Stansted Foodbank' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -