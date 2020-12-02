Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
14:15
Great St Mary's Church
Sawbridgeworth
ROSE

Edna Beatrice

Passed away peacefully at home on the 23rd November 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Douglas, loving Mother to Paula, Sarah and Richard, treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Edna's funeral service will be held at Great St Mary's Church, Sawbridgeworth on Monday 7th December 2020 at 2.15pm. Live streaming link: https://youtu.be/H9cMJunoR-g No flowers please but donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Telephone: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit the In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 2, 2020
