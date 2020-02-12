|
THOMPSON
Edward "Eddie" Ralph
Sadly passed away on 17th January 2020 aged 74 years. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood crematorium on Monday 17th Feburary at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations to St Clare Hospice may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL Alternatively, please visit the "in memory" page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 12, 2020