Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476

Eric MASCALL

Eric MASCALL Notice
MASCALL

Eric John

Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 27th February 2020 aged 77 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Carol, children David, Susan and Clare, grandchildren, family, friends and all who knew him. Eric's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Friday 13th March 2020 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Eric's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Mar. 4, 2020
