CLARK
Ernest James
(Dusty)
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 14th July 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved partner of Sheila. Dad to Stephen, Denise and Susan. Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. A private funeral service will take place at All Saints Little Canfield on Friday 7th August 2020 at 1.30pm. The family have requested that anyone wishing to pay their respects to Dusty, may line the street by Elsenham C of E Primary School by 12.45pm followed by the Four Ashes Pub Takeley towards Little Canfield by 1.10pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' or 'Elsenham Church of England Primary School' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS. Tel: 01371 874518 Or via our in-memory pages at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 29, 2020