SMITH
Evelyn Winifred (Winnie)
Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra Hospital on 8th April, aged 100 years. Much loved wife of her late husband Geoffrey. Mother to David, Michael and Pauline. Winnie was devoted to every member of her family, which included eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends who all have fond memories of her strength of character and sheer enjoyment of the simple pleasures of her long life. Because of the current circumstances a private cremation was held on Monday 20th April.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 22, 2020