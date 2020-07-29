|
MASKELL Frederick Charles 'Fred'
Sadly passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home on Monday 6th July 2020 (aged 78 years). He will be dearly missed by his wife Ann, daughter Kathryn and husband Michael, son Paul and partner Jane, grandchildren Amy and Matthew, and all his family and friends. The family thanks everyone for the many messages of support and donations. The funeral has taken place. If desired, donations made payable to 'The Royal British Legion' or 'Association of NHS Charities' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Bishop's Stortford. Also via their website www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 29, 2020