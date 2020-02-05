|
|
WARWICK
Frederick Arthur
Sadly, passed away on 26th January 2020 aged 92 years. Much loved Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Friday 14th February at 3.15pm. No Flowers please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Essex & Herts Air Ambulance' or 'Isabel Hospice' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 5, 2020