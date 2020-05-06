Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Garry HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS

Garry Alan

Passed away peacefully in Addenbrooke's Hospital on the 27th April 2020 aged 66 years. A truly kind and caring man, he will be deeply missed by his wife Gill, daughters Nicola, Karina and Natasha, five grandchildren and all his family and friends. His family are having a private funeral service followed by a Celebration of Garry's life at a later date, but donations for either Macmillan Nurses or the Bishop's Stortford Night Shelter may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Garry's "In Memory" page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on May 6, 2020
