Gerald SEARING

Gerald SEARING
SEARING

Gerald William

of Searing's Motorcycles. Sadly passed away on 8th March 2020 aged 82 years.Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother.

Gerald will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium Great Chesterford (For Sat Nav use CB10 1RP) on Friday 27th March at 3.00pm.Family flowers only please. If desired, donations, made payable to St Clare Hospice may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Mar. 18, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
