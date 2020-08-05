Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
12:15
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Gladys THEOBALD

Gladys THEOBALD Notice
THEOBALD

Gladys Irene Passed away peacefully in Broome End Care Home Stansted on 26th July 2020, aged 97 years. A loving wife of her late husband Walter known as Wally. Formerly of Woodlands Bishop's Stortford. Dearly loved mum by her daughters Christine and Susan, and a much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends around the world. RIP. A service and committal will be at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 12.15pm. Restricted attendance due to Covid. All enquiries to Daniel Robinson and Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford Tel: 01279 655477.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 5, 2020
