Daniel Robinson & Sons Ltd (Great Dunmow)
Haslers Lane
Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 1XS
01371 874518
Gwen SALMON

Gwen SALMON Notice
SALMON

Gwen Rosanna

Sadly taken from us on Friday 12th June 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late David. Cherished mum of Christopher, Sue and mother-in-law to Stuart. Much loved Gran to Josie and Edward. A private funeral service will take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday 26th June 2020 at 12.30pm. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, made payable to 'St Clare Hospice' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS. Tel: 01371 874518 Or via our in memory pages at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 24, 2020
