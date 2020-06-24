|
|
SALMON
Gwen Rosanna
Sadly taken from us on Friday 12th June 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late David. Cherished mum of Christopher, Sue and mother-in-law to Stuart. Much loved Gran to Josie and Edward. A private funeral service will take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday 26th June 2020 at 12.30pm. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, made payable to 'St Clare Hospice' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS. Tel: 01371 874518 Or via our in memory pages at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on June 24, 2020