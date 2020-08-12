Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons Ltd (Great Dunmow)
Haslers Lane
Great Dunmow, Essex CM6 1XS
01371 874518
Resources
More Obituaries for Gweneth FOLWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gweneth FOLWELL

Notice Condolences

Gweneth FOLWELL Notice
FOLWELL

Gweneth May Folwell "Gwen"

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st August 2020

aged 88 years.Sadly missed by her son Nick & by all her family & friends. A private cremation service is to take place. Donations in Gwen's memory made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Daniel Robinsons & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS Tel: 01371 874518. Alternatively, please visit our In Memory Pages to make a donation at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -