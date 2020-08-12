|
FOLWELL
Gweneth May Folwell "Gwen"
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st August 2020
aged 88 years.Sadly missed by her son Nick & by all her family & friends. A private cremation service is to take place. Donations in Gwen's memory made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Daniel Robinsons & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS Tel: 01371 874518. Alternatively, please visit our In Memory Pages to make a donation at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 12, 2020