MURDOCH
Harold Kempton
Passed away peacefully on the 3rd September 2020, aged 93 years. A much loved Husband, Father, Grandad and Great-Grandad who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A socially distanced and restricted funeral service to be held at St James Church, Thorley followed by a family only cremation. A Celebratory Service to be held on the anniversary of his death. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK via the Daniel Robinson & Sons website In Memory page www.drobinson.co.uk/donate-in-memory
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 16, 2020