MURDOCH
Harold Kempton
The family would like to thank all those who attended the funeral, made donations in Harold's name and sent so many lovely cards, flowers and good wishes, they are very much appreciated. Thanks also to the District Nurses and Patient at Home team, Princess Alexandra Hospital who took such good care of Harold during the last few months. Finally our thanks to all Penn Ward staff who were amazing. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement. With thanks, Jean, Linda and Shelley
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 7, 2020