FLETCHER
Helen Ann & Melvyn Edward
Helen died suddenly on 3rd March 2020 aged 60 years. Melvyn, her husband, died 8 days later on 11th March 2020 (aged 79 years) in Addenbrooke's Hospital having been admitted into intensive care on 21st February. Much loved father, step-mother and grandparents, they will be deeply missed by their family and friends. Helen will also be sadly missed by her colleagues at the Bishop's Stortford High School. There will be a private service for close family on Monday 6th April. A memorial service will be held at Farnham Church at a later date. Sarah, Toby and Holly would like to express their gratitude for the care and support from the Neurosciences Critical Care Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital, and from family and friends at this sad time.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 1, 2020