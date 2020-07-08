Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
MORTON

Iris Helena Ruth

Sadly, passed away on 23rd June 2020, aged 89 years. She was much loved and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation it will be a private family funeral service. If desired, donations made payable to Grove Cottage may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 8, 2020
