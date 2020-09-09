|
WEST
Ivy Joan
Sadly, passed away on 24th August 2020, aged 85 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 15th September. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Holy Trinity Church Bishop's Stortford' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 9, 2020