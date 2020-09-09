Home

Ivy WEST

Notice Condolences

Ivy WEST Notice
WEST

Ivy Joan

Sadly, passed away on 24th August 2020, aged 85 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 15th September. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to 'Holy Trinity Church Bishop's Stortford' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 9, 2020
