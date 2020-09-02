Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Harlow Office
Robinson House, Wych Elm
Harlow, Essex CM20 1QP
(01279) 426990
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack LIVINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack LIVINGS

Notice Condolences

Jack LIVINGS Notice
LIVINGS

Jack

Passed away at home on 19th August 2020 aged 98 years. Much loved Dad to Carol, Philip and Glynis. Grandad to Ben, Joanna and Danielle. Great Grandfather to Oliver, Henry, Sonny and Cody. Missed by all his family and many friends. Due to the current situation Jack's funeral service will be private. Donations made payable to either The Royal British Legion or The PCC Clavering may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons Wych Elm, Harlow, CM20 1QP Tel: 01279 426990 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -