LIVINGS
Jack
Passed away at home on 19th August 2020 aged 98 years. Much loved Dad to Carol, Philip and Glynis. Grandad to Ben, Joanna and Danielle. Great Grandfather to Oliver, Henry, Sonny and Cody. Missed by all his family and many friends. Due to the current situation Jack's funeral service will be private. Donations made payable to either The Royal British Legion or The PCC Clavering may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons Wych Elm, Harlow, CM20 1QP Tel: 01279 426990 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 2, 2020