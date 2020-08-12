|
James Macdonald Pettigrew
Passed away peacefully at home on the 7th August 2020 aged 81 years. A much loved husband to Verina, father to Ian and Duncan, father-in-law to Karen and grandfather to Sam and Jake, he will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. James' cremation will be private. A Memorial Service will be arranged when Duncan and his family are able to come to England, to which all will be welcome. Donations in his memory to the 'RAF Benevolent Fund' or 'Help for Heroes' may be sent to: Daniel Robinson and Sons, Sawbridgeworth. Telephone: 01279-722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 12, 2020