Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Resources
More Obituaries for James PETTIGREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James PETTIGREW

Notice Condolences

James PETTIGREW Notice
James Macdonald Pettigrew

Passed away peacefully at home on the 7th August 2020 aged 81 years. A much loved husband to Verina, father to Ian and Duncan, father-in-law to Karen and grandfather to Sam and Jake, he will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. James' cremation will be private. A Memorial Service will be arranged when Duncan and his family are able to come to England, to which all will be welcome. Donations in his memory to the 'RAF Benevolent Fund' or 'Help for Heroes' may be sent to: Daniel Robinson and Sons, Sawbridgeworth. Telephone: 01279-722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -