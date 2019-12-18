Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:30
Sawbridgeworth Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet CAMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet CAMP

Notice Condolences

Janet CAMP Notice
CAMP

Janet Lillian Doris

Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 3rd December 2019 aged 80 years. She will be deeply missed by her husband Bill, son Rob, family, friends and all who knew her. Janet's funeral will be held at Sawbridgeworth Cemetery on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Janet's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -