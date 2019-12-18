|
CAMP
Janet Lillian Doris
Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 3rd December 2019 aged 80 years. She will be deeply missed by her husband Bill, son Rob, family, friends and all who knew her. Janet's funeral will be held at Sawbridgeworth Cemetery on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Janet's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 18, 2019