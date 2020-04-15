|
|
DANBURY
Jeanette
Passed away peacefully on 9th April 2020 aged 79 years. A beloved Wife to Jim, much loved Mum to Jacqui and Sue and special Nan to Jamie and Sam. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. A private cremation to take place. Memorial service will be arranged at a later date, details to follow. Donations if desired, may be made payable to "Isabel Hospice" and sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth CM21 9DB. Alternatively, please visit the in Memory pages at www.drobinson.co.uk.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 15, 2020