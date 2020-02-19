Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476

Jeffrey HARRIS

Jeffrey HARRIS Notice
HARRIS

Jeffrey Richard

Passed away peacefully in St Clare Hospice on the 12th February 2020 aged 79 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Mary, daughter Cathy, son Steve, family, friends and all who knew him. Jeff's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Friday 6th March 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for St Clare Hospice may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Alternatively, please visit Jeff's 'In Memory' Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 19, 2020
