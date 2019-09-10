Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
15:15
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Jennifer LIDDELL

LIDDELL
LIDDELL

Jennifer

(Jenny)

Passed away peacefully at home with family around her on Friday 6th September 2019. She will be sadly missed by all the family and friends. Jenny's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for 'The Donkey Sanctuary' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Telephone: 01279 722476

Alternatively, please visit Jenny's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 10, 2019
