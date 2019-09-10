|
|
LIDDELL
Jennifer
(Jenny)
Passed away peacefully at home with family around her on Friday 6th September 2019. She will be sadly missed by all the family and friends. Jenny's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for 'The Donkey Sanctuary' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Telephone: 01279 722476
Alternatively, please visit Jenny's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 10, 2019