POWELL
Jevan Brooke
Passed away peacefully on 30th September 2019 at home surrounded by family aged 77 years. Much loved Dad, Brother, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and friend to all. He will be dearly missed and remain in our hearts forever. Jevan's funeral will take place at Lincoln Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 10.30am, all welcome. Family flowers only, donations welcome to Marie Curie Nurses and St Barnabas at Home c/o Jonathan Whiting Independent Funeral Directors, 1-5 Queen St. Lincoln, LN5 8LB. Tel: 01522 589942.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 8, 2019