Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Stansted Road
Bishop's Stortford
WARWICK

Jo

We wish to announce the death of our mother Jo Warwick, aged 89 years. On 16th November she passed peacefully in Harlow Hospital. She was a much loved Mother, Grannie, Great-Grannie and Godmother. Her funeral, which will be a celebration of her life, will take place at All Saints Church, Stansted Road, Bishop's Stortford on Wednesday 11th December at 2.00pm, with refreshments after in the Church Vestry. We love you Mum. Jill, Nigel, Mick, Caroline, Amber, Helen, Alison, James and Mark.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 4, 2019
