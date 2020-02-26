|
|
BISHOP
(Alfred) John
Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 16th February 2020 aged 78 years, a resident of Stansted for 73 years. John was a much loved Husband to Diana, Father to Emma and Grandfather to Miles and William who will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. John's funeral service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel. 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit John's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 26, 2020