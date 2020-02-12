|
CLITHEROW
Dr John
Former Mayor of Sawbridgeworth. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th January 2020, aged 89 years. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and former work colleagues at GlaxoSmithKline. Funeral service to take place at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Monday 17th February 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made payable to either "RNLI" or "St Clare Hospice" and sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth CM21 9DB, Tel: 01279 722476 or via the "Make a donation in memory" page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 12, 2020