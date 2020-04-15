|
LONGMAN
John 'Claude'
Sadly passed away on 1st April 2020, at the grand age of 93 years. A much loved Dad to Petrina, Stephen and Debbie. A very proud Grandfather to 9 Grandchildren and Great-Grandfather to 12 Great Grandchildren. Known for his tenacity for life and love of both story and joke telling, Claude will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Funeral service to be held at St James the Great Church, Thorley on Thursday 23rd April 2020 at 2.00pm. Due to the unprecedented situation, the family wish for a memorial service to be held in Claude's memory, later on in the year. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations may be made in Claude's memory to Donkey Sanctuary using the 'In Memory' Page at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3AL. Tel:01279 655 477.
Night Night Dad, sleep tight xxx
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 15, 2020