BRETT
Jonathan (Jon) Richard
23rd March 2007
"Memories of a beloved, cherished and talented Son, Brother and Uncle".
The sadness of your sudden and premature loss, so early in your life, will forever remain hard for us all to bear.
Your Archaeological work with Bristol City Council is still recalled by your family and all your many friends and colleagues in and around Bristol and on St. Kitts and Nevis, and will remain your lasting legacy. Love, Dad, Jeremy, Angela, Nathan and Yasmin.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Mar. 18, 2020