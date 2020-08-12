Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce EDWARDS

Notice Condolences

Joyce EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS

Joyce (née Player) wife of the late Frank Edwards has passed away at Snowdrop House, Ware. Aged 98 years Joyce from Watton at Stone and formerly Birchanger and Stapleford will be sadly missed by her Daughter Linda, Son in Law Ian, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Due to Covid 19 restrictions her funeral is by invitation only but donations in her memory can be made to Cancer Research UK joyce-lilian-edwards.muchloved.com.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -