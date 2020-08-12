|
EDWARDS
Joyce (née Player) wife of the late Frank Edwards has passed away at Snowdrop House, Ware. Aged 98 years Joyce from Watton at Stone and formerly Birchanger and Stapleford will be sadly missed by her Daughter Linda, Son in Law Ian, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Due to Covid 19 restrictions her funeral is by invitation only but donations in her memory can be made to Cancer Research UK joyce-lilian-edwards.muchloved.com.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 12, 2020