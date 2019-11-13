Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:15
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Joyce LOVEDAY

Joyce LOVEDAY Notice
LOVEDAY

Joyce Elizabeth Annette

Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 1st November 2019 aged 80 years. She will be deeply missed by her husband Roy, family, friends and all who knew her. Joyce's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 19 th November 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations for 'Meningitis Now' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Joyce's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 13, 2019
