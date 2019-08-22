Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30
St Mary's Church
Little Hallingbury
SYLVESTER

Juanita

Died peacefully at home on 11 th August 2019, aged 82 years.

Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Little Hallingbury

on Tuesday 3rd September at 11.30am. Donations if desired for St Clare Hospice or MSF may be made online using the "In Memory" pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 22, 2019
