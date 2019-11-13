Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00
St Nicholas Church
Berden
Kathleen BARKER

Kathleen BARKER Notice
BARKER

Kathleen Elizabeth

Sadly passed away on 1st November 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Lesley. Will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at St Nicholas Church, Berden on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to British Heart Foundation using the 'In Memory' pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79-81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 13, 2019
