BASS
Kathleen
'Kath'
Passed away peacefully on 6th August 2020, aged 83 years. Reunited with her beloved Husband David. A loving Mum to Jacqueline and Angela and Mother-in-law to Richard. A much loved Nanny to Kirsty, Jamie and Taylor. A private funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church, Belchamp St Paul. Donations made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 7 Manor Street, Braintree, CM7 3HW. Tel: 01376 320582 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 12, 2020