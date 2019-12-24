|
BEEVIS
Keith
Passed away at Addenbrooke's Hospital on 15th December 2019. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Widdington, on Friday 10th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, may be made payable to St. Clare Hospice or 'ACT' (Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust for the benefit of the Lung Function Unit) and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, Shire Hill, Saffron Walden, CB11 3AQ or via Keith's In Memory Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Dec. 24, 2019