Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30
Pardon Wood Crematorium
Harlow
Notice Condolences

Keith GODDEN Notice
GODDEN

Keith William

Sadly, passed away on 15th February 2020 aged 83 years. Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad. He is much loved and will be dearly missed by all his Family & Friends. Funeral Service will be held at Pardon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Thursday 12th March at 11:30am Family flowers please.If desired, donations made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 26, 2020
