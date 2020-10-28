|
NEWELL
Kevin
Passed away suddenly at home in West Yorkshire aged 60 years. Formerly of Sawbridgeworth, Kevin will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Kevin's funeral service will be held at GreenAcres Chapel, North Weald on Thursday 5th November 2020 at 1.00pm followed by burial in Sawbridgeworth Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations for 'Shelter' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Kevin's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 28, 2020