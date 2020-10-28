Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
13:00
GreenAcres Chapel
North Weald
Kevin NEWELL

Kevin NEWELL Notice
NEWELL

Kevin

Passed away suddenly at home in West Yorkshire aged 60 years. Formerly of Sawbridgeworth, Kevin will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Kevin's funeral service will be held at GreenAcres Chapel, North Weald on Thursday 5th November 2020 at 1.00pm followed by burial in Sawbridgeworth Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations for 'Shelter' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Kevin's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Oct. 28, 2020
