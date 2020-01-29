Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
14:30
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie FISHER

Notice Condolences

Leslie FISHER Notice
FISHER

Leslie Frederick John

Dear Uncle Les passed away peacefully in St. Margaret's Hospital Epping on 9th January 2020 aged 91 years. He is sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 5th February 2020, 2.30pm at Parndon Wood Crematorium followed by wake at Hunters Meet, Hatfield Heath, all welcome. Flowers may be sent c/o Co-op Funeral Service, Old Harlow, 20 High St, Harlow CM17 0DW Tel: 01279 620620
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -