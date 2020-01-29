|
|
FISHER
Leslie Frederick John
Dear Uncle Les passed away peacefully in St. Margaret's Hospital Epping on 9th January 2020 aged 91 years. He is sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 5th February 2020, 2.30pm at Parndon Wood Crematorium followed by wake at Hunters Meet, Hatfield Heath, all welcome. Flowers may be sent c/o Co-op Funeral Service, Old Harlow, 20 High St, Harlow CM17 0DW Tel: 01279 620620
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 29, 2020