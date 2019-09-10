|
|
SAGE
Leslie Charles
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th August 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Funeral Service to be held at St Giles' Church, Great Hallingbury on Wednesday 18th September at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made using the 'In Memory' pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to Asthma UK can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts, CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 10, 2019