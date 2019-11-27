Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:45
Parndon Wood Crematorium
TINSLEY
Leslie Ernest, B.E.M
Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 20th November 2019, aged 88 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife Rita, his family and many friends. Les's funeral service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB. Telephone: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Les's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 27, 2019
