Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:00
St James Church
High Wych
MYNOTT

Lilian Alice

Passed away peacefully at home in High Wych on the 27th July 2019, aged 95. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Lilian's funeral service will be held at St James Church, High Wych on Monday 19th August 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations for Wood Green Animal Shelter may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB

Telephone: 01279 722476

Alternatively, please visit Lilian's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Aug. 13, 2019
