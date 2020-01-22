|
BUNCE
Linda Kay
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 12th January 2020, aged 70 years, after a very bravely fought battle. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. Linda's family would like to thank the Gibberd Ward, in Princess Alexandra Hospital, for their compassion shown towards Linda during her stay there and their kindness shown towards them. Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Wednesday 5th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Breast Cancer Now' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 22, 2020