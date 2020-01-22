Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:30
Parndon Wood Crematorium
Harlow
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda BUNCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda BUNCE

Notice Condolences

Linda BUNCE Notice
BUNCE

Linda Kay

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 12th January 2020, aged 70 years, after a very bravely fought battle. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. Linda's family would like to thank the Gibberd Ward, in Princess Alexandra Hospital, for their compassion shown towards Linda during her stay there and their kindness shown towards them. Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Wednesday 5th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Breast Cancer Now' may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -