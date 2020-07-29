|
|
ENGLISH
Linda (née Cowler)
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Linda who peacefully passed away on Thursday 16th July 2020 at The Princess Alexandra Hospital aged 70 years. Dearly loved Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Truly an amazing person and very much missed by all who knew her. Due to current circumstances a small funeral service will be held at St. Cecilia's Church, Little Hadham, SG11 2DZ on Wednesday 5th August at 2.00pm. If you wish to take part and socially distance then a P.A. system will be set up outside the church. Alternatively a free live stream will be available on Zoom. For details please contact Powell Funeral Directors on Tel: 01920 897680 or contact the family directly. Family flowers. If desired a donation for Little Hadham Primary School reading books can be made via Powell Funeral Directors, Ware SG12 0AA. Tel: 01920 897680. Cheques to be made payable to "Little Hadham Primary School" Thank you for your cards, letters and messages of sympathy - they have been very much appreciated at this difficult time.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on July 29, 2020