McEWAN
Malcolm
Passed away peacefully in Falcon House Care Home on the 24th August 2020 aged 77 years. A lifelong resident of Little Hallingbury, he will be deeply missed by his sons Neil and Ian, family, friends and all who knew him. Malcolm's funeral service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium on Friday 11 th September 2020 at 3.00pm. Flowers may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 2, 2020