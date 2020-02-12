Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477

Margaret BRACE

Notice Condolences

Margaret BRACE Notice
BRACE

Margaret

of Perry Green, Much Hadham. Widow of the late Ron Brace. Passed away peacefully in Sobell House Hospice, Oxford on 1st February 2020 aged 92 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. The Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Tuesday 3rd March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to The Salvation Army may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -