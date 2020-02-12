|
|
BRACE
Margaret
of Perry Green, Much Hadham. Widow of the late Ron Brace. Passed away peacefully in Sobell House Hospice, Oxford on 1st February 2020 aged 92 years. She is much loved and will be dearly missed by all her Family & Friends. The Funeral Service will be held at Parndon Wood Crematorium, Harlow on Tuesday 3rd March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to The Salvation Army may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477 Alternatively, please visit the 'In Memory' page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Feb. 12, 2020