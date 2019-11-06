Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Robinson & Sons - Bishop's Stortford Head Office
79/81 South Street
Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire CM23 3AL
(01279) 655477
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
14:00
Bishop's Stortford Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret DENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret DENTON

Notice Condolences

Margaret DENTON Notice
DENTON

Margaret Laird

(nee Manson)

Passed away peacefully in Conewood Manor Nursing Home on 21st October 2019, aged 82 years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Bishop's Stortford Methodist Church on Tuesday 12th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Parkinson's UK may be made online using the 'In Memory' pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -