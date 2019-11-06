|
DENTON
Margaret Laird
(nee Manson)
Passed away peacefully in Conewood Manor Nursing Home on 21st October 2019, aged 82 years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Bishop's Stortford Methodist Church on Tuesday 12th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Parkinson's UK may be made online using the 'In Memory' pages at www.drobinson.co.uk or cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM23 3AL. Tel: 01279 655477
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 6, 2019