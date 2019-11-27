Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons (Sawbridgeworth)
3 Bullfields
Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire CM21 9DB
(01279) 722476
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
13:30
St James' Church
Margaret HOLDEN Notice
HOLDEN

Margaret 'Peggy'

Passed away peacefully at home in High Wych on the 16th November 2019, aged 89 years. She will be deeply missed by her son Andy, daughter Alison, family, friends and all who knew her. Peggy's funeral service will be held at St James' Church, High Wych on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only please, but donations for 'Herts Musical Memories' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Peggy's In Memory Page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 27, 2019
