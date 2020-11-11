|
|
LEIGHTON
Margaret Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 1st November 2020 aged 87 years. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Margaret's funeral service will be held at Great St Mary's Church, Sawbridgeworth on Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations for either 'Children with Cancer' or 'Great Ormond Street Hospital' may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth, CM21 9DB Tel: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Margaret's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Nov. 11, 2020