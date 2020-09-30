|
BROWNING
Maria
Passed away peacefully in Princess Alexandra Hospital on the 20th September 2020, aged 90 years. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Maria's funeral service will be attended by close family at Parndon Wood Crematorium on Thursday 15th October 2020. There will be a webcast of the service, please contact Daniel Robinson's if you would like the details. Family flowers only please, but donations for the RSPCA may be sent to Daniel Robinson and Sons, 3 Bullfields, Sawbridgeworth CM21 9DB. Telephone: 01279 722476 Alternatively, please visit Maria's In Memory page at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Sept. 30, 2020